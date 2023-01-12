Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $285.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $285.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

