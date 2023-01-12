Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

