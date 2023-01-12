Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

