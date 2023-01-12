MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.36 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $72.36 million and $7.00 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00445065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.93 or 0.31435841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.01030759 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,874,259 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

