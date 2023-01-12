Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,586. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
