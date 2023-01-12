Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,586. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

