Morgan Stanley Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

