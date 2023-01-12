Morgan Stanley Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $18.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.60. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

