Morgan Stanley Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

