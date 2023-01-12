Morgan Stanley Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $56.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of MMP opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

