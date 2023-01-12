Morgan Stanley Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Plug Power stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

