Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

