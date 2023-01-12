Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Raised to €290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($290.32) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MURGY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($350.75) to €320.00 ($344.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($261.29) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($329.03) to €316.00 ($339.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($260.22) to €246.00 ($264.52) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

