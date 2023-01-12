Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.02 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

