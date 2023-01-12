National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.25

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.28 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

