National Bank Financial Raises Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.75

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMCXF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FMCXF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.