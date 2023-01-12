Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 34,067 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $49.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,787,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.