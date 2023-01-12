Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.95. Nayax shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

