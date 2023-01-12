Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.95. Nayax shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

