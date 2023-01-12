NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.