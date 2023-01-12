NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.4 %

NetApp stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.