New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NJR stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

