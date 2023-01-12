New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,526 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,781 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

LUV opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

