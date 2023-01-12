New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

