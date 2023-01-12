New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.45 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 482,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,612,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,143 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

