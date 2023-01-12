New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.87 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.