New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

