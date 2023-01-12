New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $24.17 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,167,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,244.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

