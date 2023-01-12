New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,703 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Entergy stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

