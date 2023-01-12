New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,717 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

