New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,082 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.