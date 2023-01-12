Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 483,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

