NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.
NIKE Price Performance
NYSE:NKE opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at NIKE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.