NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NN Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGPF opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. NN Group has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $60.06.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
