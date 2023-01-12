Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.15. Noah shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.