Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.56. Novonix shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 10 shares.

Novonix Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

