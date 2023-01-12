NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.
NU stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
