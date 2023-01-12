NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

