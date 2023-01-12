Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 336,240 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $27.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Nuvei Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

