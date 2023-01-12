NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

