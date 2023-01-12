NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.