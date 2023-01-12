Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Open Text Stock Up 2.4 %
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.19%.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Text (OTEX)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.