Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $48.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.19%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

