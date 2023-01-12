Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

