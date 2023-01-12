Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.68.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

