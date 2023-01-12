ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $80.79

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.79, but opened at $79.13. ORIX shares last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.