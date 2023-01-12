OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 0.80.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

