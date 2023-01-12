Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 6.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 27,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,350,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $597.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,750 shares in the company, valued at $883,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $119,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after buying an additional 1,298,904 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $27,427,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 209,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

