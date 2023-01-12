Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $260,663.74 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $260,663.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,197.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00461994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00917126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00112207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00599538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00225081 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,469,749 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

