Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 32.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

