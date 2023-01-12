PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $98.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.46.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

