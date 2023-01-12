Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 13,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,624,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $160,964,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

