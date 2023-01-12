PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of PAGS opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

