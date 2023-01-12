Patricia Gallup Sells 3,290 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $153,412.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,089,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,561,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $124,983.21.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $156,930.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

