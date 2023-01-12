Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.